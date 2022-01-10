Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

PLOW opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

