DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 8.4%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 220,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,622,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

