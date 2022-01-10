Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$16.35. 90,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.61 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

