Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUFRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank cut shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. 184,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

