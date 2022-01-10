Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.08.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

