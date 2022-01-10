Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,333,563.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,500 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$369,075.00.

On Friday, December 31st, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 600 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$4,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 54,400 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$416,704.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 10,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$76,014.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$366,460.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 291,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

