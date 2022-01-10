Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,546,000 after buying an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after buying an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after buying an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $3,543,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

