Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after acquiring an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

