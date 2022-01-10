Earnbase (ENB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Earnbase has a market cap of $131,401.71 and approximately $108.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00081062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.10 or 0.07365896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.75 or 0.99942463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

