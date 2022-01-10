Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $122.41 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

