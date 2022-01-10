Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.28% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

