EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 331.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SATS stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $504.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

