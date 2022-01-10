ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.34 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

