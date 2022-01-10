ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$11.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.36.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 85.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.08.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

