Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 22,529 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.