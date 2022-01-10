Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $161.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.