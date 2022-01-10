Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $733,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.86. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.42.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

