Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENJY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enjoy Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Shares of ENJY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.