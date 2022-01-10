EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $114.93 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 36.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

