EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider John Winterman Purchases 200,000 Shares

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,901.09).

ENQ opened at GBX 20.45 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The firm has a market cap of £385.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. EnQuest PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.53) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

