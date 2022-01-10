Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $58,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Entegris by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

