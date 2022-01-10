Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Entegris worth $38,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Entegris by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $132.01 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average is $130.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.