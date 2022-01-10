Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $97.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $77.88 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 115.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

