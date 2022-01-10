EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 637,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 64,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

