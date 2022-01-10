Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Shares of WING stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.17. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 22.4% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

