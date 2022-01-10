Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

