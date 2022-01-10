Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.30 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

