Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down to $61.57

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $58.50. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 1,318 shares.
ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.13.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 31.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 187.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 147.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
