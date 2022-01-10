Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $232,518.35

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $232,518.35 and $5,401.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.52 or 0.07328352 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00067812 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

