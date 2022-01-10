Etherland (ELAND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,667.00

Etherland (CURRENCY:ELAND) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Etherland has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $31,667.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherland coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherland has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Etherland Coin Profile

Etherland (CRYPTO:ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 63,343,034 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,820 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

Buying and Selling Etherland

