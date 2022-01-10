Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 452,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Euronav NV has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.