Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.36

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.36 and last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 6519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

