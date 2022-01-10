Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,300 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 965,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SNMP opened at $0.56 on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

