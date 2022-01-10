Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Financial Survey

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SomaLogic and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 8.74 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -15.22

SomaLogic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SomaLogic and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 1 11 0 2.92

SomaLogic currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.20%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $138.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.39%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats SomaLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

