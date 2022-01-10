Exeedme Achieves Market Cap of $27.23 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $753,370.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

