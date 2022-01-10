Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $17.94. Exelixis shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 29,350 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Get Exelixis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after acquiring an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.