ExNetwork Token (EXNT) Trading 20% Lower This Week

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $841.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Coin Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community . ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

