Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $46.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. Experian has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

