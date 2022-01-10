Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

