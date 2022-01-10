Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,280 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $68.16. 343,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,266,637. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

