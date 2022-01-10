Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.78

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611 in the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

