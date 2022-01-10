Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $134.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

