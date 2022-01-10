Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

FHI stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.