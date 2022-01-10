Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

