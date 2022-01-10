Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €75.80 ($86.14).

FIE opened at €56.75 ($64.49) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($88.07). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.29.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

