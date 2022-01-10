Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

