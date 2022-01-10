Financial Analysis: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) vs. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares CF Bankshares and Webster Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.08 $29.61 million $3.20 6.47 Webster Financial $1.29 billion 4.44 $220.62 million $3.85 16.41

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.54% 18.16% 1.44% Webster Financial 28.56% 13.22% 1.24%

Risk & Volatility

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CF Bankshares and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Webster Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63

Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Webster Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Summary

Webster Financial beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

