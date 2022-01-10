FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Reaches $67.02 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $67.02 million and $2.87 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,623,898 coins and its circulating supply is 467,041,169 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

