First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $906.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.93. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $571.90 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

