First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,934 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3,349.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.97, for a total transaction of $1,607,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,561 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

DXCM stock opened at $471.49 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $576.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

